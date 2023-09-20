Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of the 3rd edition of Dubai’s Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition on September 25.

Contest period

The contest titled "Mobility in Dubai", is being held in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA) and will run for three weeks ending October 15, 2023.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said: “HIPA, with the RTA’s support, invites all photographers and commuters to participate in our mobile photography competition and be a part of this beautiful and challenging journey towards winning.”

Yousef Al Rida, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said: “The competition, which coincides with the Year of Sustainability 2023, aims to encourage residents, tourists, and particularly public transport users to showcase Dubai’s sustainable transportation through their smartphone lenses. Public transport means include the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra. The public can take part in the contest using personal accounts on Instagram using the hashtag #RTAxHIPA.

Rules

Photos are to be submitted only through the competition’s online registration page via: (www.hipa.ae) starting at (00:01) on September 25, 2023, until (00:00am) on October 15, 2023.

Participants must be individuals and not institutions, and their age must not be less than (18) years at the time of participation in the competition.

Participants must agree that the RTA and HIPA will automatically disqualify and without additional notice any photos found to have been submitted by a participant under the age of (18) at the time of participation.

Two categories

The competition consists of two categories: a portfolio and a single photo. For the portfolio category, entrants need to submit a set of (5) images. For the single photo category, just a single image is required.

Entrants cannot use the same photo for multiple categories, and any photo entered in more than one category will be disqualified. Submitted images should be in Jpeg format, high-resolution, and a minimum size of 5 MB.

The longer dimension of the photo should be no less than 2000 pixels, and the quality should be at least 300 dpi.

Participants should only use mobile phones for capturing the images, ensuring each photo is at least 2 MB in size.

Furthermore, upon request, participants must upload the RAW image or file.

Submitted photos must be free from logos, signatures, names, frames, borders, symbols, signs, date and time, or any other marks added by the participant.

While basic technical edits are allowed, they must not alter the authenticity or originality of the image.

Advanced editing that creates illusions, visual tricks, or manipulations, including superimpositions and creative modifications, is prohibited. RTA and HIPA have the right to assess and exclude any images/video clips that, at their sole discretion, violate the stated rules.

Images or clips that portray or include content deemed inappropriate and/or offensive, including but not limited to nudity, violence, or other materials considered incompatible with religion, culture, public morality, and the genuine customs and authentic Emirati customs and traditions, will be disqualified.

Judging

Submissions will be assessed by a judging panel from the HIPA Award, ensuring the utmost standards of impartiality, transparency, creativity, and aesthetics, given the award’s esteemed international stature.