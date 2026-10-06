Heavy traffic on key Dubai roads during Tuesday morning rush hour

Motorists are facing long delays on Sharjah-Dubai routes and E311 this morning
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are facing slow-moving traffic on several major roads this Tuesday morning, October 6, as the rush hour coincides with early fog in parts of the emirate. Live traffic data shows heavy congestion building on routes linking Sharjah and Dubai, as well as on key stretches in new Dubai and the Ras Al Khor area.
Some of the worst delays are on the main routes into Dubai from Sharjah. Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) through Al Nahda and Al Qusais. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also backing up near Al Qusais Industrial Area and Muwaileh. Vehicles are moving slowly on several inner roads in Sharjah's industrial areas, and tailbacks are forming near Al Rashidiya and around Dubai International Airport.
Motorists are experiencing heavy delays on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) near Dubai Motor City and Arabian Ranches, as well as near Jumeirah Islands and Discovery Gardens. Emirates Road (E611) is seeing heavy congestion near Arabian Ranches 3 and Hamdan Sports Complex. Traffic is also moving slowly on Hessa Street (D61) near Jumeirah Village Circle and on Umm Suqeim Street (D63) near Dubai Hills and Al Barsha South.
Further inland, drivers are facing delays on Al Ain Road (E66) between Ras Al Khor and Nad Al Sheba, and on Al Khail Road (E44) near Ras Al Khor and Dubai Design District. Traffic is crawling in parts of Al Quoz and on the road near Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park and Meydan.
Traffic maps are also showing incident markers on several routes, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Al Qusais and Al Ain Road near Ras Al Khor.
Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time and check live traffic updates before setting out. With fog lingering in parts of the country this morning, drivers are also being urged to keep a safe distance and follow posted speed limits.