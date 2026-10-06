Heavy traffic on key Dubai roads during Tuesday morning rush hour

Some of the worst delays are on the main routes into Dubai from Sharjah. Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) through Al Nahda and Al Qusais. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also backing up near Al Qusais Industrial Area and Muwaileh. Vehicles are moving slowly on several inner roads in Sharjah's industrial areas, and tailbacks are forming near Al Rashidiya and around Dubai International Airport.