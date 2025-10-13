Heavy traffic hits Dubai's major routes, causing morning delays

Within Dubai, several major roads are facing increased travel times. Al Khail Road, specifically near the Dubai Festival City area, shows heavy traffic flow. Congestion is also ongoing on the Dubai–Al Ain Road and the E44 intersection near Al Quoz 1. Additionally, slow-moving conditions are observed on Umm Suqeim Street (connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Hills Mall) and Hessa Road, particularly the stretch from Barsha Heights through Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).