Heavy traffic hits Dubai's major routes, causing morning delays

Live Google Maps data confirms traffic congestion across major roads in the UAE
Dubai: Major routes across Dubai are experiencing significant traffic delays this morning, October 13, due to the high rush hour volume. Real-time analysis of major UAE roadways confirms significant congestion impacting morning commute across the Northern Emirates. Mapping data indicates the heaviest volume on inter-emirate routes connecting Dubai and Sharjah.
Heavy congestion is reported across Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). Multiple minor incidents, confirmed via live map data, are contributing to acute delays on both expressways. Motorists traveling towards Sharjah on Sheikh Zayed Road are also experiencing a noticeable buildup of traffic.
Within Dubai, several major roads are facing increased travel times. Al Khail Road, specifically near the Dubai Festival City area, shows heavy traffic flow. Congestion is also ongoing on the Dubai–Al Ain Road and the E44 intersection near Al Quoz 1. Additionally, slow-moving conditions are observed on Umm Suqeim Street (connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Hills Mall) and Hessa Road, particularly the stretch from Barsha Heights through Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution, adhere to safe following distances, and follow reduced speed limits displayed on electronic information boards, especially in areas prone to weather-related visibility issues. Drivers should plan extra journey time for essential travel.
