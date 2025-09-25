GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Heavy traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai's key roads including Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail

Google Maps shows heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Heavy traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai's key roads including Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail

Dubai: This morning, motorists in Dubai can expect significant traffic delays on several major roads. Real-time traffic data from Google Maps and Waze shows heavy congestion on both Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), particularly for those heading into the city.

Key traffic hotspots

Severe traffic have been identified in several key roads. The E66 (Al Ain-Dubai Road) and the E44 are experiencing noticeable delays, adding to the congestion on the E11. Delays are also reported in the Al Majaz and Al Nahda areas.

Additionally, drivers on Al Khail Road and in Al Quoz 4 should prepare for slow-moving traffic. Congestion is also affecting Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and Muhaisnah.

The current traffic conditions are notably severe near near Bu Shaghara and Al Nahda. Those travelling toward Deira should be prepared for significant delays, with traffic expected to be particularly heavy around the Sahara Centre in Sharjah.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police urge caution after accident causes delays

Dubai Police urge caution after accident causes delays

1m read
Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

1m read
Sheikh Zayed Road traffic set to improve with Dubai’s Al Thanya Street upgrades

Dubai unveils plan to ease Sheikh Zayed Road traffic

1m read
Motorists await the full reopening of Emirates Road on August 25 following major RTA upgrade works.

3 days to go: Emirates Road fully reopens on August 25

2m read