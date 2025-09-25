Heavy traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai's key roads including Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail

Google Maps shows heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the UAE
Dubai: This morning, motorists in Dubai can expect significant traffic delays on several major roads. Real-time traffic data from Google Maps and Waze shows heavy congestion on both Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), particularly for those heading into the city.
Severe traffic have been identified in several key roads. The E66 (Al Ain-Dubai Road) and the E44 are experiencing noticeable delays, adding to the congestion on the E11. Delays are also reported in the Al Majaz and Al Nahda areas.
Additionally, drivers on Al Khail Road and in Al Quoz 4 should prepare for slow-moving traffic. Congestion is also affecting Ras Al Khor Road, Al Aweer Road, and Muhaisnah.
The current traffic conditions are notably severe near near Bu Shaghara and Al Nahda. Those travelling toward Deira should be prepared for significant delays, with traffic expected to be particularly heavy around the Sahara Centre in Sharjah.
