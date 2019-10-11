Passengers were flown to Dubai in another aircraft

"Flight FZ710 from Baku to Dubai was diverted to Shiraz due to a technical issue," read a statement from Fly Dubai.

Dubai: A technical issue forced a Flydubai flight from Baku to Dubai to make an emergency landing in Shiraz, Iran, on Thursday, the airline has confirmed.

“Flight FZ710 from Baku to Dubai was diverted to Shiraz due to a technical issue,” read a statement from Flydubai.

An empty plane was sent to pick the passengers up from Shiraz and the plane with the technical issue was also fixed and returned to Dubai on Thursday.

“All passengers were provided with refreshments at Shiraz Airport and continued their journey to Dubai at 19.45 (local time) in another Fly Dubai aircraft.