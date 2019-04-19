577 out of 739 offences were down to failing to swipe Nol card on exit and entry

Dubai: Failiure to swipe Nol card correctly upon entering and exiting a bus is the most common public transport violation, according to a recent joint inspection campaign by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The agency counted 577 out of 739 offences were related to non-payment.

Other violations include failiure to abide by instructions on signs, failure to show the Nol card upon request, littering, accessing prohibited areas, sitting in non-designated areas, eating or drinking and resting feet on seats.

“The campaigns, which continued for four days, resulted in the issuance of 739 offences against public transport etiquette. RTA provided awareness booklets and posters to bus riders, explaining practices banned when riding buses, one of the most popular mass transit means,” said Mohammad Nabhan, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at the Public Transport Agency of the RTA.