Abu Dhabi: The Public Transport Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority launched the first bus on the new route between Dubai and Al Ain on Thursday.

The initiative was organised in coordination with the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi.

DoT said the new route would satisfy demand for public transport services between Dubai and Al Ain and would enhance the quality of services offered between the emirates and cities of the UAE.

The new route (E201) departs from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba bus station to Al Ain bus station every 30 minutes.

The bus goes via Al Jafiliya Metro Station, Wasl, Wasl Club, Emirates NBD, Nad Al Sheba, Marmoom Dairy Farm, Al Faqa station, UAE University Mohammad Bin Khalifa Street, City Petrol Station and Shaikha Salama Mosque.