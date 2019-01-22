Dubai: Al Etihad Centre, a subsidiary of Emirates Transport (ET) that specialises in converting vehicles to operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), has announced it has modified 1,325 vehicles during 2018.
The centre, which serves clients from the government and private sector, including ministries, police departments, taxi companies, as well as individual motorists, was inaugurated in 2010 and has since modified more than 10,000 vehicles to the duel petrol/CNG model.
Abdul Hakim Saeed Abdul Hakim, manager of Al Etihad Centre, stated that the number of modified vehicles during last year represents a 21 per cent increase on the figure for 2017, which stood at 1,050 vehicles.
He added that the increase in demand for CNG vehicle conversions is partly due to greater awareness about its economic and environmental benefits.