Dubai: The ‘Infinity Bridge’, shaped in the form of the mathematical symbol for infinity, is not only a symbol of Dubai’s infinite ambitions but has also helped motorists save journey time.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday tweeted that traffic in the area has improved by as much as 73 per cent. “#RTA would like to inform you about the improvement of the journey duration from Al Mamzar intersection to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St with Sheikh Rashid St after the opening of the ‘Infinity Bridge’ which reached 13 minutes in the morning, an improvement of 73 per cent,” it said.
“While the journey duration from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St intersection with Sheikh Rashid St to Al Mamzar intersection reached 22 minutes at night in both directions, an improvement of 63 per cent,” RTA added in another tweet.
Where is Infinity Bridge?
The Infinity Bridge, which opened to the public on January 16, was built over Dubai Creek next to Al Shindagha Tunne. RTA said it forms a key component of Al Shindagha Corridor Project spanning 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, which features a total cost of Dh5.3 billion.
The bridge was built by using 2400 tons of iron. It has a height of 15.5m, length of 295m and width of 56.5m. Its iconic design features an architectural arch shaped in the form of the mathematical symbol for infinity, symbolising Dubai’s infinite ambitions.