Dubai: Cutting-edge advancements in transportation such as alternative fuel technologies, eco-friendly solutions, and AI will be tackled here during the upcoming MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024.
discussions will also delve into resilient infrastructure, urban planning, and promoting well-being across the MENA region. The 5th edition of this event will place particular emphasis on an exciting lineup of topics and developments.
Scheduled for its 5th edition from February 28 to March 1, the event will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Organised by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with The International Association of Public Transport (UITP), the event will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Sustainable Mobility and Well-being”.
Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board Member and Head of the Higher Committee of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition, said: “The congress is globally renowned for drawing experts and specialists from the transportation industry. The 5th edition features over 2,000 attendees, and 65 speakers comprising leading experts and scholars in the public transport sector from 22 countries, along with numerous heads of government bodies and policymakers.”
Exhibition
The event will also be complemented by an exhibition with participation from more than 46 exhibitors representing 20 countries worldwide.
Al Mulla added that the sustained interest from partners and sponsors highlights the event’s success in past editions offering a key platform for stakeholders in the transportation sector to engage meaningfully.
The RTA has revealed the strategic event partners and sponsors, including Swaidan Trading Company L.L.C (Al Naboodah Group Enterprise), FAMCO and Volvo (under Al-Futtaim Group), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). Key partners include Etisalat, United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co., Hyundai and Juma Al Majid Co.
RTA also signed sponsorship agreements with several supporting partners, including the Transport Security Department, Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi, Arabia Taxi, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC, Dutco Construction Co. LLC, Günal Construction, Metro Taxi, Trapeze Group, and INIT.
“The 5th edition will focus on the newest technological advancements and leading international practices in transportation. Topics include artificial intelligence, green transport and alternative fuels, resilient infrastructure, urban planning, and well-being.
“All relevant entities are invited to participate and seize the chance to explore the future of diverse transportation systems and sustainable transport solutions, as well as reviewing projects and initiatives that boost the transportation sector’s efficiency to foster well-being both regionally and globally,” said Al Mulla.