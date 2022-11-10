Dubai: Four new routes and seven other existing routes for public buses will be extended across Dubai beginning Nov. 18, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Thursday.

The new bus routes are Route 18 (between Al Nahda 1 and Al Muhaisnah 4), a new bus service connecting the residential communities in Al Nahda 1 and Al Muhaisnah 4. This route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route 19 (Al Qusais — Al Nahda 1), a new bus service connecting the residential communities in Al Nahda 1 and Al Qusais. This route will operate only during peak hours at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route F29 (Equiti Metro Station — Al Wasl), a new metro link bus service shuttling between Equiti Metro Station (north side) and Al Wasl Road at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Route DWC1 (Al Maktoum International Airport Arrivals — Ibn Battuta Bus Station), a new bus service commuting from Al Maktoum International Airport that will pass through Expo 2020 Station on its way to Ibn Battuta Bus Station. This route will run daily every 30 minutes around the clock. A fixed fee of Dh5 is charged for reaching Expo 2020 Station, and Dh7.50 for Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Route DWC1, however, will only run until December 20, 2022.

RTA said “it is always keen to expand public bus network coverage and enhance the integration of buses with other mass transit means such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. The improvement of public transport will undoubtedly make it the best mobility choice in the emirate.”

Extended bus routes

Also from Nov. 18, seven bus routes in Dubai will be extended, including:

Route F10 — will be extended to Dubai Safari Park.

Route F20 — will be extended from Al Safa Metro Station northward to pass by Al Wasl Road.

Route F30 — will be extended to Dubai Studio City.

Route F32 — will be extended to Mudon.

Route F50 — will be extended from Dubai Investments Park to pass by Gulf News.

Route F53 — will be extended to Dubai Industrial City.

Route F55 — will be extended to reach Expo 2020 Metro Station. After December 20, 2022, this route will no longer commute to Ibn Battuta Station.

Improved timetable

The RTA will also improve the timetable of 48 other routes: 5, 11A, 12, 15, 17, 21, 24, 30, 32C, 44, 50, 55, 61, 63E, 64, 66, 67, 84, 91, 95A, 96, 310, 320, C01, C04, C09 C18, C26, C28, DWC1, E16, E400, E411, F01, F15, F26, F20, F21, F29, F33, F47, F48, J01, N55, X25. X64, X92, X94