Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will on Friday (November 1) celebrate the 10th anniversary of Public Transport Day, which coincides this year with RTA’s 14th anniversary, under the theme ‘Better transport for a better life’.

“The success of the initiative is reflected in improved public awareness of RTA’s modern public transit means such as the metro, tram, buses and marine transport as well as the integration accomplished between these modes,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.