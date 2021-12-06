Dubai: A total of 100 premium number plates are up for grabs at the 108th open auction by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on December 18.
The numbers on offer include two, three, four and five-digit plates highlighted by Super Plates (Q 22) and (Z 31). The auction will be take place at Hilton Hotel, Al Habtoor City, starting at 4.30pm.
Plates on offer bear K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-T-U-V-W-X-Z codes. Additionally, the offering includes one plate for vintage vehicles and another one for motorbikes.
How to bid
Interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App, or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at any RTA customers happiness centres. Clients also have the option to make payment via credit cards through RTA’s website or using the Dubai Drive App.
Pre-registration encouraged
RTA said seats are limited, and priority will be given to bidders. It is recommended to make pre-registration for the auction. Registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.
To ensure the health and safety of participants, RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management. RTA also urges participants to observe the safety precautions applicable in the UAE.