Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) returned 70 per cent of lost items reported by taxi users, which amounted to 7,408 cases in the first half of 2019.

Items left behind included personal belongings such as electronic devices, documents, passports, gold bars, cheques and cash.

“During the first six months of this year, DTC returned 5,220 lost items to clients — whether reported by clients through DTC Call Centre or returned by taxi drivers. Items found were either returned to owners or referred to Dubai Police, Dubai Airports and other entities for handing over to owners in case reported,” said Dr Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of DTC.

DTC has opened multiple channels enabling taxi riders to report their lost items by visiting the Customers Happiness Centre at Muhaisna or contacting the Call Centre (8009090), or sending e-mail through ask.rta.ae.

“Taxi riders are urged to be more attentive to their belongings and not hesitate to report lost items. DTC has a control centre fitted with smart technologies for monitoring the taxi operations, the performance of drivers, service quality, emergency cases, and customers belongings. DTC always stresses the values of transparency and honesty among staff and places top priority to maintaining high professional ethics. Compliance with these principles contributes to realizing RTA’s vision and making people happier,” said Dr Al Ali.

