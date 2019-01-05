Al Tayer said: “The procurement of 776 hybrid vehicles is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to save power consumption in the UAE in view of its importance for the people and development projects. It is also part of the RTA’s commitment to the Master Plan of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy calling for reducing carbon emissions of the taxi sector by two per cent to accelerate the migration to the Green Economy. It also concurs with the Strategic Objective (Safety and Environmental Sustainability) and supports the government’s green economy initiatives as well.”