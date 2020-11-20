Dubai: The Dubai Police recently seized 27 heavily-modified vehicles following a crackdown on Al Qudra Street in Dubai by Al Barsha Police Station in cooperation with the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), Al Hebab Police Station and Al Faqaa Police Station.
The Dubai Police said on Friday that “heavily-modified cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed cause nuisance and endanger the life of the drivers and other road users.”
Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafia, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, said: “It is very likely that drivers lose control when driving heavily modified cars, especially if engine modifications were made in a way that does not match the type of vehicle or roads.”
He added that modified vehicle accidents could be deadly and result in the deaths of innocent people and other road users. He also reminded that engine modifications or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points, in addition to being impounded for 30 days. The penalties can go up, depending on the case. “These penalties are necessary because it takes only one driver to kill many or cause severe damage to other vehicles and the infrastructure. Modified cars give a false sense of control to the driver so they think their vehicle has enough power and speed to dangerously overtake others and to perform risky manoeuvres,” the director of Al Barsha Police Station underlined.
“It is difficult to imagine a car with a maximum speed of 200km/h is travelling at a speed of 400km/h. Such modifications are bound to cause serious and deadly accidents,” he pointed out. Bin Shafia stressed road safety is everyone’s responsibility. “Together, we must unify efforts and maintain the safety and security of our roads,” he stressed.