Dubai Police have recorded 107 accidents in 8 months due to lane discipline violations. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has revealed that failure to adhere to road lanes resulted in 107 accidents over the past eight months. The accidents also led to the tragic loss of three lives while 75 people sustained injuries.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei said that Dubai Police’s smart traffic monitoring and monitoring systems and radars recorded as many as 529,735 traffic violations for not adhering to the mandatory road lanes. He pointed out that some drivers were observed making sudden lane changes, especially near intersections or exits on highways.

“These actions, captured by the smart systems installed across all the emirate’s roads, led traffic accidents,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei reminded motorists of Dh400 fine for sudden lane changes as mentioned in the amended executive regulations of the Traffic and Road Law.

Reiterating Dubai Police’s commitment to road safety, Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of utilising smart systems and modern technologies to deter violations. He particularly emphasised more vigilance around exits and intersections to avoid traffic accidents.