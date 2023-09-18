Dubai: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce is working with the Car Rental Business Group and Dubai Police to analyse recent amendments to the Emirate’s traffic laws and their potential consequences for the car rental industry.
Dubai Chambers said on Monday that the discussions delved into the effects of Decree No. 23 of 2023, specifically concerning the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate.
The meeting also focused on unifying efforts to support the car rental sector, as this plays a vital role in enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s tourism industry. Participants also discussed ways to improve road traffic safety in the Emirate.
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Promoting and facilitating dialogue between representatives of the private sector and key government entities through our sector-specific business groups is one of the most important ways in which we support the business community, as this enables companies to share any feedback they may have on legislation with the relevant authorities.”
Chamber officials say that business groups in Dubai play a central role in addressing policy matters, enhancing the competitiveness of specific sectors, and increasing their contribution to the economy.
During the meeting, participants also discussed ways to streamline law enforcement standards and requirements within the car rental sector.
The number of new member companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 43 per cent during H1-2023 to reach 30,148, up from 21,098 companies in the first half of 2022.