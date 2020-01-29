Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is introducing a change in the operating hours of Dubai Metro Red Line, on Fridays only, starting from this Friday.

The change will include seven consecutive Fridays: January 31, February 7, 14, 21, and 28, and March 6 and 13.

On these dates, the metro service on the Red Line will start at 2pm and continue up to 1am (of the following day). Metro timing will revert to normal operational hours on March 14.

Abdul Mohsen Ebrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA, called on the public to use alternative transport modes and recommended them to plan their journeys in advance.

“The change of operational timing of the Dubai Metro Red Line on the above mentioned dates is dictated by the need to carry operational tests for the integration of the systems of Route 2020 and ensure the optimal operation of the network. It will also ensure that the regular service on those days is not disrupted,” said Younes.

“RTA is always keen on the smooth running of the metro service for riders on all weekdays, Fridays and holidays unless in exceptional cases, such as this. We are keen on improving the metro timings and tailoring it to the mobility needs of customers; which raise satisfaction and happiness with RTA services.”

He added that awareness messages are being broadcasted to metro riders about this change of operational hours through voice announcements at the metro stations, on-board metro cabins, and through leaflets and posters at the metro stations.