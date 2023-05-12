Dubai: Services on the Dubai Metro Red Line have resumed after a delay this morning.
In a statement on Twitter, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said there was a delay in the Red Line Metro services due a technical issue.
RTA says delay was due to a technical issue
