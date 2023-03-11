Dubai: A musician from France is captivating commuters with her ‘Mirror Head’ performances during the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which ends on Sunday. As part of the Festival, Isabelle Clarençon uses the persona while using a mirror-like headpiece playing with reflections and light.
Clarençon’s unique performance style involves interacting with commuters and the surrounding environment in unexpected ways. As part of her performance at the Festival, the musician is using a mirror-like headpiece to create reflections and shadows while playing the piano. Her live musical performance called ‘Opio’ includes “surreal” movements mixed with piano, jazz, house and broken beat.
‘Blown away’
When asked about her experience performing at the Festival, she said: “I was blown away by the energy and diversity of the commuters. It was a truly unique opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life through my music.”
Music lovers can watch Clarençon perform at five metro stations, including Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty, from 4pm to 10pm.
Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Metro Music Festival runs from March 6 to 12 and features an line-up of 20 local, regional and international musicians.