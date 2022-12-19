Dubai: The proceeds of the ‘111th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates’ by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday amounted to Dh30.8 million.
The sale topper was plate ‘O 36’, which was exchanged for Dh2.64 million, followed by ‘U 66666’ for Dh1.46 million. Plate ‘Z 786’ brought back Dh1.035 million and ‘V 44444’ fetched AED1 million.
RTA offered 90 “fancy plates” for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits bearing (H-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.
By offering distinctive license plates at open or online auctions, RTA seeks to provide “a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders”. Such plates are appealing to “passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives”.