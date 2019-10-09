Commuters coming ouit of RTA bus at the Satwa bus Station in Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is teaming up with UAE telecom firm du to provide ‘Free WiFi UAE’ on board public buses, marine transit modes and air-conditioned bus shelters.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday. The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmad Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA; and Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO Telecoms, du.

“The signing of this [agreement] is driven by RTA’s commitment to raise customers’ satisfaction and achieve two strategic goals of RTA, namely People Happiness and Advance RTA. As part of the agreement, du is to provide WiFi UAE services free of charge for riders of Dubai Bus, inter-city bus and Expo buses. The service will also be available at 23 bus stations, 40 water transit means, 18 marine transport stations, and several air-conditioned bus shelters,” said Bahrozyan.

“WiFi is becoming a public necessity and lifestyle. RTA is giving this aspect serious consideration in view of its customer-centric service strategies aligned with the government’s directives. We are providing this service freely to meet users’ expectations. Buses, marine transit modes and bus shelters are increasingly popular and we are therefore keen to offer best-in-class services. The service is set to be operational before the onset of Expo 2020.”