Dubai: To celebrate Eid Al Fitr, traffic police in some of the northern emirates will be distributing educational pamphlets instead of fines and black points.

On Thursday, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that it will launch the “Eid without fines” initiative during the first two days of Eid.

However, the immunity against traffic fines are only limited to those issued by police officers. Radars will continue to catch motorists who exceed the speed limit or cross red traffic signals.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Al Bahir, head of the Department of Investigation and Traffic Control at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that leaflets will be handed out to motorists by the beginning of June before the two-day initiative takes place.

A senior official said that Ajman will deploy 40 patrols during the Eid celebrations, in addition to intensifying its efforts on main roads and residential areas of the emirate.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of traffic and patrol department at Ajman Police, said that police patrols will be deployed across various neighbourhoods and provide security services around the clock, especially near mosques and Eid musallas.

The "Eid without Fines" initiative, which will be carried out by traffic police, will provide advice and guidance to offending drivers. Errant motorists will then receive a pamphlet on the traffic rules and words of advice instead of receiving a penalty.