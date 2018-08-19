Dubai: The police have urged motorists to avoid exchanging Eid greetings on mobile phones while driving, as it can dangerous.

Speaking to Gulf News, a top Dubai Police official reiterated the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, especially as people ignore the rules in the celebratory mood of Eid, through text messages or social media.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, also warned motorists against taking pictures while driving, reminding that it is a violation of road safety laws and could lead to accidents. “It is dangerous to surf social media sites and text while at the wheel. Sending Eid greetings or checking messages while driving is a distraction and can lead to major accidents and fatalities,” said Brigadier Al Mazroui.

He urged all motorists to respect traffic rules and follow speed limits, in order to make Eid celebrations memorable and safe for all.

Using mobile phones or giving in to any other distractions while driving can invite a fine of Dh800 and four traffic points.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said that, during holidays, Dubai Police make special efforts to ensure smooth traffic, reduce jams and deal with emergencies.

“We have made plans for intensive patrols on all roads and around tourist destinations, to prevent traffic jams and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. We will have more patrols around residential areas for jaywalkers and prevent run-over accidents,” added Brigadier Al Mazroui.

With huge crowds expected to flock to malls and tourist hotspots during Eid Al Adha, Dubai Police have put in place security plans to bolster security at popular locations.

Tigher security

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai police, said police presence will also beefed up around slaughterhouses, mosques, parks as well as around outdoor Eid prayer grounds.

“I wish everyone will have a happy and pleasant holiday. Dubai Police will be ready during Eid. I urge road users to be careful while driving, in order not to disturb the joy and happiness of Eid,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

He called on parents not to leave their children unattended at beaches and houses and not to allow them to ride bicycles on public roads.

Authorities have urged the public to call on emergency number 999 or the non-emergency number 901 at any time, to report issues and use the SOS service though Dubai Police app during safari and desert trips.

Lieutenant Colonel Turki Abdul Rahman Bin Faris, deputy director of Operations Affairs Department, said that all employees will be ready to answer calls from the public and provide best services for them during Eid. “We have prepared staff to receive the calls. We will monitor the city from the command room, especially the parks, malls and market areas. We will try to have quick response to calls and make sure the emergency response is as quick as possible,” said Lt Col Bin Faris.

Dubai police awareness teams will distribute greeting cards to drivers and public on the first day of Eid Al Adha. The cards will contain awareness tips and road safety instructions.

Ajman police authorities are also gearing up to ensure high security and smooth traffic during Eid Holiday.

According to Major Rashid Bin Hindi of Ajman Police, more than 30 traffic patrols and 15 security patrols will work around the clock in the emirate. “Our plan is to control traffic and avoid congestion near mosques and major roads in Ajman. We will crackdown on reckless drivers who endanger the lives of other road users,” said Major Bin Hindi.

He called on drivers to follow speed limits and leave a safe distance between vehicles.