Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open on Friday a traffic diversion at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai. The diversion is dictated to works related to Route 2020 for extending Dubai Metro line to Expo site.

“The detour, which will be opened this Friday, is expected to be in place for three months, from mid-January to mid-April. It is critical for the completion of Route 2020 project and will save time and efforts of motorists as well,” said Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The diversion will result in a significant improvement in the traffic flow on Ibn Battuta Street, the RTA said. RTA will close the Discovery Gardens junction and transform it into an entry and exit point from the side road. It will also turn Ibn Battuta Street into a one-way street in the direction of Al Asayel Street in the closed sector from the Discovery Gardens junction. RTA will also provide entry and exit points to serve the local community.