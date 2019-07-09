Women and Children’s cabin in Dubai Metro has been shifted to the back

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday morning tweeted that the change comes to "facilitate your mobility" and for setting comfort as a priority.

Dubai: The Women and Children’s cabin in Dubai Metro has been shifted to the back end of the driverless train from its former place next to the Gold Class cabin at the front of the train.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday morning tweeted that the change comes to “facilitate your mobility” and for setting comfort as a priority.

The cabin was relocated at the beginning of this month.

Earlier, on June 25, the RTA had announced it would be relocating the cabin in a process over two months.

The decision to relocate the cabins came in view of the popularity of these cabins, especially during summer holidays, the RTA had then said. The relocation process will be completed by the end of August this year.

“In accordance with its vision of ‘Safe and Smooth Transport for All’, RTA looks out for the comfort of Dubai Metro riders, especially women and children. The Rail Agency has kicked off a field campaign to implement this process, which aims to make the Women and Children cabins in harmony with the new trains’ cabin designs,” Mohammad Yousef Al Mudharreb, director of rail operation at the RTA’s Rail Agency, earlier said.

The agency had said it launched a three-phase campaign to ensure a smooth relocation process. Phase one aimed at creating awareness among metro riders through social media and directional signs. Employees were at hand to guide passengers and respond to their queries regarding the new changes.