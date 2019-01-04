Dubai: The Customers Council of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held its 98th annual gathering devoted to franchise companies operating in Dubai. Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, RTA’s Board Member and Head of Customers Council, attended the session along with council members and directors from Public Transport Agency and Licensing Agency. Attendees also included representatives of franchise companies as well as corporate clients of commercial transport activities in Dubai. The council made several recommendations, including studying the current market condition to assess the rising number of passenger transport vehicles involving unlicensed activities, which affect the business of some operators. The council also recommended the Transport Activities Monitoring Department and the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency to look into the possibility of reducing fees applicable to limo operators.