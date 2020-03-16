Step taken as part of company’s preventative measures against coronavirus spread

A Mwasalat bus arrives at Dubai’s Rashidiya metro station from Muscat. Oman’s Mwasalat and Dubai’s RTA launched the thrice-daily service between Muscat and Dubai last January. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Oman’s Mwasalat bus service has suspended daily trips from Muscat to Dubai until further notice as part of preventive steps against COVID-19, the company tweeted on Monday.

Accordingly, the Muscat-Dubai route’s final destination will be Wilayat Shinas, from where it will return to Muscat Governorate, Mwasalat tweeted on its official account, @mwasalat_om.

The service said it will announce updates as they occur.