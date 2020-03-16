Dubai: Oman’s Mwasalat bus service has suspended daily trips from Muscat to Dubai until further notice as part of preventive steps against COVID-19, the company tweeted on Monday.
Accordingly, the Muscat-Dubai route’s final destination will be Wilayat Shinas, from where it will return to Muscat Governorate, Mwasalat tweeted on its official account, @mwasalat_om.
The service said it will announce updates as they occur.
Mwasalat is sterilising all buses on a daily basis and checking passengers’ temperature before boarding, among other precautionary measures against coronavirus.