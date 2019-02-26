Dubai: Multiple accidents on Dubai's Shaikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning caused massive tailbacks and heavy delays.
An accident was first reported along the busiest roads in the emirate at around 8.45am near Safa Park in the direction towards Abu Dhabi, which delayed motorists on their commute.
Motorists then faced more traffic jams after an accident happened near Mall of the Emirates in the direction towards Dubai, causing massive tailbacks from the shopping centre until the Noor Bank metro sttaion.
Major delays were also reported from the Trade Centre Roundabout until the Business Bay metro station, as traffic in both directions came to a near halt.
Earlier, Dubai Police reported an accident at 7am along the Dubai-Al Ain Road. On its official twitter account, police said: "Traffic jam due to an accident on Dubai-Al Ain Rd from Lisilli bridge towards Al Ain, please be extra cautious."
Motorists driving from Sharjah into Deira experienced slow-moving traffic from Al Ittihad Road towards Shaikh Rashid Road.
Heavy traffic affected the popular route Al Taawun Road, as well as the Sharjah Industrial Areas, with more congestion reported along Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.