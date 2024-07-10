Dubai: The number of people dying in accidents on Dubai roads has been reduced by 93 per cent between 2007 and 2023, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai’s accident fatality rate per 100,000 people has reached an all-time low of 1.6 in 2023. The target was 2.

This success is attributed to various initiatives including stricter enforcement, improved infrastructure, and awareness campaigns.

In 2023 alone, authorities issued over 500,000 road safety violations, constructed 32 raised pedestrian crossings and improved individual mobility means at more than 200 locations.

They also studied and addressed 29 recurring incident sites, implemented a smart management system for public transport drivers, conducted awareness and enforcement campaigns, and launched programmes to educate delivery motorcycle drivers.

Road safety a priority for Dubai

“Traffic safety features high among the priorities of the Traffic Safety Strategy and RTA’s goals,” Mattar Al Tayer, its director-general and chairman said after a coordination meeting with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police. Both Tayer and Lt Gen Al Marri applauded the partnership and excellent relationship between the RTA and Dubai Police.

The two sides reviewed the results and indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy. The meeting also addressed Dubai Police’s requirements to ensure passenger and asset safety for the upcoming Blue Line project of Dubai Metro.

Blue Line Metro project

This 30-kilometre extension features 14 stations — nine elevated and five underground. The Blue Line will connect with the existing Red Line at Centrepoint Station and the Green Line at Al Khor Station. It will serve nine vital areas with a projected population of one million by 2040 and provide a direct connection to Dubai International Airport.

Upon opening, the Blue Line is expected to serve 200,000 daily passengers, increasing to 320,000 by 2040.

This expansion aligns with Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040, specifically serving the fifth urban centre, Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project is anticipated to boost the emirate’s development and economy, with a potential 10-25 per cent increase in land and property values around the stations. Additionally, it is expected to reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent.