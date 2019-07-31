Dubai Tram is the first tram network outside Europe powered by ground electric cable

The Dubai Tram Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: A delegation from the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi recently visited Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to review the successful experience of the Dubai Tram.

The delegation consisted of Ebrahim Sarhan Al Hamoudi, Acting Executive Director of the Surface Transport Sector; Alan George Perkins, Land Transport Advisor, and several employees.

Abdul Mohsen Ebrahim Younes, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency, welcomed the delegation to the meeting, which was attended by Abdul Rida Abu Al Hasan, Director of Rail Planning and Development Projects; Mohammad Yousuf Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations; and Muna Al Osaimi, Director of Strategic Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.