Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to resume intercity public bus services from Thursday, December 31 onwards. The buses will, however, only ply between cities with the the Abu Dhabi Emirate while the bus services other emirates will remain suspended till futher order.
In a post on social media, the emirate’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said the services will resume with a modified schedule, and in compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.
COVID-19 precautions
Like all its other public bus services, intercity buses will also be sterilised after every trip, and their capacity will be reduced by half. Thermal devices will take passengers’ temperature at every bus entrance. In addition, all passengers must wear masks during their journey, and maintain adequate social distancing.
Abu Dhabi suspended intercity bus services in March 2020 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. Following the resumption of services, details about the new schedule will be available on itc.gov.ae, and on the Darbi smartphone app.