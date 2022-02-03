Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised five car auctions at Al Mafraq vehicle impound area over the past three months, in which 787 cars of different types and categories were sold at competitive prices, ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh255,000 and yielded a total of Dh18,577,000.
The five car auctions generated 1,200 bidders.
The ADJD facilitated the completion of the procedures for the bidders to take possession of the purchased vehicles immediately after the closing of the sale, allowing pre-sale inspection of the cars one day before the event, completing the procedures and delivering the vehicles to their new owners on the spot and on the same day. All these formalities were completed while guaranteeing the rights of all parties concerned, in accordance with specific legal controls.
The auctions were organised by the specialised staff of ADJD, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in order to ensure maximum transparency, clarity and impartiality, while providing sufficient guarantees to safeguard the rights of all stakeholders.