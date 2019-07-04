Senior citizens will now get discount rates on RTA’s limousine taxi services

Dubai: Emirati senior citizens who fancy going around the country on a limousine taxi may now do so at a discounted price, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday.

Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, board member of RTA and chairman of Customers’ Council, made the announcement during the launch of an initiative for the elderly sponsored by the Community Development Authority (CDA) at Al Rashidiya Majlis.

In attendance were Dr Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), council members, UAE senior citizens and several employees of RTA, DTC and CDA.

To ensure the happiness of the elderly Emiratis, Al Mulla said RTA is giving a 20 per cent discount on its limousine taxi services to all Emirati senior citizens registered under CDA’s Thukur programme.

“This session marked the launch of DTC’s initiative targeting 8,000 UAE registered senior citizens holding ‘Thukhur’ Card of CDA. The initiative offers citizens a special 20 per cent discount when using limo services across the entire UAE throughout the year,” said Al Mulla.

The taxi service is not the traditional limousine, however, but deluxe vehicles driven by highly trained chauffeurs.

During the launch, Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, executive director of CDA Social Planning and Development Sector, said: “We are thrilled with this initiative, which reflects the joint efforts of various stakeholders on offering innovative services that meet the expectations and improve the livelihood of senior citizens.”

“We pay tribute to DTC’s initiative targeting senior citizens registered with CDA by easing their mobility and offering them services at discounted rates. The step illustrates CDA’s responsibility towards the community, especially senior citizens who are worthy of priority services,” he added.

Al Mulla and other Customer’s Council members heard a host of views, feedbacks and proposals from the audience calling for enhanced cooperation and improved level of RTA’s services to maximise the satisfaction and happiness of service recipients.