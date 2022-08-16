Dubai: Two people died and four others were severely injured in a collision that occurred last Saturday between two vehicles on Al Ibdaa Street behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel, a senior Dubai Police official announced on Tuesday.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the accident happened when a driver did not check if the road was clear before making a U-Turn, and thus rammed into another vehicle.

At least 10 other people were injured in separate traffic accidents over the past weekend, he added. The accidents could have been avoided had the motorists abided by traffic laws and regulations, the official said.

Lorry flips

Col bin Suwaidan added that the first accident occurred last Friday on Emirates Road (in the direction of Sharjah) over the Dubai Club Bridge when a lorry driver suddenly swerved off the lane and lost control, causing the lorry to flip over in the middle of the road. He added that two individuals sustained minor and mild injuries in the accident.

He said the second accident happened last Saturday between a motorcycle and a light vehicle on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (Abu Dhabi-bound) near Dubai-Al Ain Bridge. He added that the accident, which left the motorcyclist mildly injured, was due to not maintaining a safe distance between vehicles.

Motorist falls asleep

Col bin Suwaidan said the third accident occurred on the same day on Al Khail Road (Abu Dhabi-bound) near the Business Bay exit when a motorist dozed off and lost control of his vehicle before it filliped over in the middle of the road.

He added that a pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was run over by a motorist who had suddenly swerved to the right of the road in a bid to avoid a collision with another vehicle on Qumasha street in JVC.

In another accident last Saturday evening on Sheikh Zayed Road, a woman sustained moderate injuries when her vehicle flipped over after she had made a sudden swerve.

Col bin Suwaidan said a severe collision also occurred between a lorry and a pickup truck on Emirates Road before Al Faya Bridge, resulting in the injury of a person. He pointed out that the accident occurred due to not leaving enough distance between the vehicles.