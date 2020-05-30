13 bridge project leading into Dubai Hills Mall Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday the completion of all construction works in Roads and Bridges leading to Dubai Hills Mall project.

The project comprises of 13 bridges extending 3,700 metres in length and 11-22 metres in width, with a combined capacity of 23,500 vehicles per hour.

On Saturday, RTA opened a main bridge on Umm Suqeim Street, whereas the opening of other bridges will be timed with the opening of the mall situated at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

“The completion of roads and bridges leading to Dubai Hills Mall along with the associated infrastructure works and improvements of Umm Suqeim Street will provide direct entry and exit points for the area from and to Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street. This will ensure a seamless traffic flow to and from the Dubai Hills Mall,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The project provides three entry points to those coming from Deira, Umm Suqeim and Jebel Ali as well as direct exit points to Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street. It will increase the capacity of Umm Suqeim Street and junctions; which will streamline the traffic flow in both directions of the street. Such improvements will slash the transit time on Umm Suqeim Street in the sector between Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Khail Roads from 18 to 7 minutes,” said Al Tayer.

13 Bridges

“Bridges included the construction of ramps extending 2,500 metres. Ten of these bridges have entry and exit points to and from Dubai Hills Mall from Al Khail Road (already completed and will be opened in conjunction with the opening of the Mall). Works included the construction of three bridges providing entry and exit points for Umm Suqeim Street to separate the traffic from Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road heading to Dubai Hills Mall. The new bridges have lanes leading directly to the Mall, with an intake of 7,500 vehicles per hour,” added Al Tayer.

Umm Suqeim Bridge

Constructed at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entry of Dubai Hills and Al Barsha, the Umm Suqeim Bridge ensures a smooth traffic flow along the Street. The bridge, which extends 500 metres and comprises four lanes in each direction, can handle up to 8,000 vehicles per hour per direction. The project serves about 115,000 residents of nearby communities such as Al Barsha South, Arjan, Dubai Hills and others.

The project also includes the improvement of internal roads at the Dubai Hills Estate to ease the movement of residents of Al Barsha South 1 and 2 by linking with the new roads and bridges and Dubai Hills Estate. Project works included traffic signals, shifting power and utility lines, and landscaping.

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Hills Mall is one of the biggest destinations developed by Emaar as a joint venture with Meraas. An integral feature of Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Hills Mall complements the development of coveted residential and commercial community while attracting visitors from far and wide.

Featuring two million square feet of leasable space spread out over two floors, it is home to over 650 retail and F&B outlets including family entertainment offerings, a Cineplex and hypermarket.

Dubai Hills Mall is easily accessible from Downtown Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and other nearby communities via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street.