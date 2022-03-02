DUBAI: To create a flexible and stimulating working environment, the Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees) of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has announced a paradigm shift by upgrading government services it provides its customers, through the process of electronic linkage with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship represented by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.
Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development, welcomed the cooperation and coordination between the two parties, and explained that the process of electronic linking with the General Directorate is part of Trakhees’ efforts to document the partnership relations and fruitful cooperation with the corporation’s strategic partners, by strengthening aspects related to facilitating and developing procedures and services that will raise the levels of satisfaction and customers happiness, in accordance with the directives of the leadership.
He pointed out that the linkage process consisted of services related to the issuance of new residencies, renewal and cancellation of residences and issuance of certificates of entry and exit. Trakhees is keen to achieve the highest satisfaction and customer happiness rates, and create a stimulating and flexible working environment for businesses that meets the investment trends in the emirate.
He confirmed that the electronic linkage process will provide an accurate and efficient exchange of information and data between the two systems, improve the quality of services and the speed of transaction completion, and at the same time accelerate performance and support the government’s digital objectives in making Dubai a global digital capital.
About the advantages, the CEO of Trakhees added that the process of the electronic linkage between the two systems provided many features and characteristics that are flexible with a focus on effectiveness and careful follow-up of procedures.
Lieutenant Colonel Exp Khalid Bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant General of Smart Services, said that the Residency of Dubai is keen to provide the best services to customers. “Our goal of this cooperation is to achieve the guidance of our wise leadership and its aspirations to take the UAE to the forefront of providing innovative services.”