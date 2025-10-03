UAE embassies warn citizens in Spain, Italy and Vietnam amid protests, severe weather

Twajudi service recommended for UAE nationals amid global advisories
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has urged its citizens in several countries to remain vigilant and avoid areas affected by protests and severe weather, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Emiratis abroad.
In separate advisories, the UAE embassies in Madrid and Rome called on Emirati nationals currently in Spain and Italyto exercise caution and stay clear of demonstration sites in certain cities. The missions stressed the importance of adhering to safety instructions issued by local authorities and following official updates to avoid potential risks.
The embassies also encouraged citizens to register with the “Twajudi” service, a government platform that facilitates swift communication and assistance in emergencies, and to reach out to UAE authorities via the 24-hour hotlines 0097180024 or 009718004444 if needed.
Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in Hanoi has issued a separate advisory urging citizens in Vietnam to take precautions amid forecasts of strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Matmo.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the mission emphasized the need to comply with local safety directives and closely monitor weather updates. It also urged citizens to remain registered with Twajudi and to contact the same emergency numbers in case of urgent situations.
