Guadalajara: The harmony of Latino-Arab rhythms and music is being highlighted at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico.
Resonating with the pulsating tunes of the classical Latino guitar and the melody of the Oriental Qanun, a 78-string, traditional Arabian instrument, the Sharjah pavilion at the book fair serves as a lively space for intercultural dialogue through the language of rhythms and soulful compositions.
Popular Latin songs are rendered in Oriental spirit by Iraqi musician and composer Furat Qaddouri, Chilean musician Vicente Allende; and percussionist Gilberto Moncada from Cuba.
The powerful, expressive style of the qanun, a descendant of the Egyptian harp, and the spirit of the guitar, also highlights the message that music — like books — can unite people of all cultures.