Sharjah

Sharjah-based waste management major Bee’ah has launched a new waste tracking system to enable customers to access a range of real-time data and contribute to minimising waste in the emirate.

Co-developed with international software companies, WastePro+ is a complete end-to-end solution for waste management. Collection points will be wi-fi enabled and RF tagged, allowing waste to be tracked from disposal all the way through to Bee’ah’s waste sorting facilities. The resulting data will optimise collection times, removing vehicles from the road, reducing vehicle and fuel usage, emissions and man hours. It will enable Bee’ah to fully monitor logistics and control assets across all stages of the waste management cycle, ultimately allowing for enhanced waste diversion rates that will contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals.

Waste diversion rate represents how much of waste is diverted from a facility without burn (incineration) or buy (landfill).

A web portal will enable Bee’ah customers to access a range of real-time data points, including diversion rates for their waste. Data will eventually be made available to the public, with the long-term goal of enabling them to contribute to a smarter, more efficient and integrated system.

In addition, the software helps the company understand its demographics, reducing response time to requests, and ensuring accountable driver behaviour. It also provides a comprehensive database for learning and improvements in service delivery, as well as making Bee’ah operations more sustainable through minimising the company’s carbon footprint and resource usage.

Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO at Bee’ah, said: “Automated data acquisition and live tracking gives us better insight into our resources and consumption, streamlining the company’s processes to operate in a more agile and efficient manner, meeting international standards. The digitised infrastructure frees up time and effort, unlocking the potential for our employees to become more upskilled and contribute more effectively to delivering sustainable value to the UAE’s communities ensuring a better quality of life for all.”

From using a fleet of 1,200 vehicles for waste collection, to monitoring and improving operations through live feeds at the company’s central control room, and optimising waste treatment through robotics and internationally benchmarked advanced technologies, Bee’ah has implemented several regional firsts.

How it works

