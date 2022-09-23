Dubai: Do you want to see up close the stunning white and green supercars of Dubai Police, often seen at major events and national celebrations?
Dubai Police tweeted on Friday inviting the public for an afternoon of “fun, shows and exciting activities”, where its supercar fleet will be on display. The family day, which is part of Dubai Police’s celebration of World Tourism Day, will happen on Saturday, September 24, from 5pm to 6.30pm at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.
There will be recreational activities, sports activities, maritime show, various competitions and plenty of prizes, according to Dubai Police, aside from watching musical bands and seeing up close the Dubai Police supercar fleet that include the fabled Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8 Coupé V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Maserati GranTurismo, Bugatti Veyron, Toyota 2021 GR Supra, and more.
Dubai Police tweeted: “Join us with your family for a day full of fun, shows and exciting activities.”
Happiness and safety
Community engagement is the reason why Dubai Police are doing the event, as authorities have always said: “We are always by your side to ensure your happiness and safety across the emirate.”
The Dubai Tourist Police Department, which is tasked with handling issues and requests related to tourists, in particular is raising awareness on how the public can contact the police — that is by calling 999 in case of emergency and 901 on non-emergency situations. Comments and suggestions can also be emailed to Dubai Tourist Police via touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae. Services are also available on Dubai Police smart app.