Initiative launched in 2019 in line with UAE’s Year of Tolerance

Image Credit:

Dubai: The International Institute for Tolerance (IIT) has extended the last date for nominations for the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award to January 15.

The move comes in response to the high uptake from individuals and entities with outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance worldwide.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the initiative in 2019 in line with the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

The award seeks to recognise those who champion tolerance within their communities and across the globe as a means of fostering intercultural communication, encouraging interfaith dialogue and highlighting the true image of Islam as a religion of peace.

Interested participants can register on www.mbrtawards.ae in accordance with the criteria and conditions approved by the Award’s Board of Trustees.

Dr Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, Managing Director, IIT, said: “The [Award] seeks to promote the value of tolerance that the UAE holds dear, and reflects the keenness of the country’s leadership to celebrate global efforts to instil positive values in society.”

Major General Ahmad Khalfan Al Mansouri, the Award’s secretary-general, said: “The high number of nominations emphasises the importance of the [Award] as a global initiative that unifies international efforts to renounce intolerance, prejudice and hatred.”

He added that extending the deadline will provide more individuals and entities with the opportunity to submit their nominations for this first-of-a-kind initiative.

The Award aims to develop youth leadership capabilities through “carefully designed programmes to shape a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance who dedicate their time and effort to building a cohesive and inclusive global society that believes in diversity as the pillar of a brighter future”.