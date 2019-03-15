She was taken to Fujairah hospital for treatment to moderate injuries, where her condition is now said to be stable, according to Sharjah Police. Police at Al Madina station received a call at 4.30pm on Thursday regarding the incident. Investigations revealed that the girl fell from the window due to a lack of attention from her family who had left her unsupervised. Investigations are ongoing and the parents have been charged with neglect by public prosecution.