Sharjah: An 18-month-old Arab girl survived a fall from the first floor of her building in Kalba on Thursday.
She was taken to Fujairah hospital for treatment to moderate injuries, where her condition is now said to be stable, according to Sharjah Police. Police at Al Madina station received a call at 4.30pm on Thursday regarding the incident. Investigations revealed that the girl fell from the window due to a lack of attention from her family who had left her unsupervised. Investigations are ongoing and the parents have been charged with neglect by public prosecution.
Sharjah Police have launched extensive campaigns to raise public awareness about children playing unattended near windows and balconies in high rises. They have also urged parents to remove furniture from below and add locks while supervising their children at all times.