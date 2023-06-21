Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to his Twitter account to pray for the safe return of the five people who went missing on board OceanGate Submarine during a dive to Titanic's wreck on Sunday.
Dubai-based British expat and Chairman of Action Aviation, Captain Hamish Harding, British-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, as well as French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, went missing while touring the Titanic wreck.
“While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home. We are following the updates anxiously and are unified in our prayers for them and their families during these difficult times,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Search continues as rescuers were scouring thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic, racing against time to find the missing submersible and its passengers.