Dubai: Tickets are now on sale for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which will be held at the InterContinental Festival City from February 4-9. TV presenter and best-selling author Nadiya Hussain, ‘Killing Eve’ creator Luke Jennings, historian Bettany Hughes, explorer Ranulph Fiennes, space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, and UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri are just some of the writers in attendance.
Others include award winners Tayari Jones, Jokha Alharthi, Hoda Barakat, Omaima Alkhamis, Esi Edugayan Mohammed Hanif, Linwood Barclay, Graeme Simsion, Santa Montefiori, Mitch Albom and Omar Saif Ghobash. For tickets and a full list of authors, visit www.emirateslitfest.com