Dubai: Tickets are now on sale for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which will be held at the InterContinental Festival City from February 4-9. TV presenter and best-selling author Nadiya Hussain, ‘Killing Eve’ creator Luke Jennings, historian Bettany Hughes, explorer Ranulph Fiennes, space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, and UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri are just some of the writers in attendance.