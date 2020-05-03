Emirates Loto Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three people have won Dh1 million in Emirates Loto, the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme.

The lucky winners who matched five out of six numbers in the live draw last night walked away with Dh333,333 each. 122 other players collected a cash prize of Dh300 each and 2,180 entrants won a free play for the next draw.

The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 6, 17, 20, 27, 32 and 39. There was no winner for the Dh45 million jackpot, the match six jackpot prize will be increased to an incredible AED 50 million for next weekend’s draw.