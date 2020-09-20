Umm Al Quwain: Three people including two Emirates were killed in a fatal head-on traffic collision on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road on Sunday morning.
The accident happened in the Umm Al Quqain stretch of the road.
Colonel Saeed Obaid, Director of Patrols and Traffic at Umm Al Quwain Police, said that a man from Comoros Island in his 50s, was driving in a high speed against the traffic on the highway when his car rammed into another car coming from the opposite direction.
The man who caused the accidents was killed on the spot while the driver of the second car and a passenger, both Emirati, also died in the accident.
“The driver was speeding on the highway and crashed into the vehicle which was going toward Ras Al Khaimah direction. They all died on the spot in the horrific accident,” Col Obaid said in a statement. Police patrols and ambulance rushed to the accident site and transferred the bodies to hospital. Police continue to investigate the incident.