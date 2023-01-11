Abu Dhabi: Three lucky Indian expatriates have won Dh100,00 each at the recent Big Ticket series 247 draw.
Nirshad Nazar, who recently moved from Qatar to Dubai, said he is a regular Big Ticket participant and has been pooling money with 20 of his closest friends and relatives to buy tickets every month. He bought one of the winning tickets last month.
The second Dh100,000 winner is Abdul Burhan Puthiya, an Indian national living in Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years. He too has been pooling money with 13 of his friends to buy raffle tickets monthly for the past eight years.
Robin Kadyan, an Indian salesman who moved to the UAE in 2001, confirmed the good news last week when he received a call from Big Ticket about his Dh100,000 win. He said he will continue to buy raffle tickets until he hit the grand prize.