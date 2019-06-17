Indian missions, associations to host International Day of Yoga across the UAE

International Day of Yoga at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Thousands of UAE residents will be hitting their yoga mats this weekend for the fifth International Day of Yoga celebrations led by the Indian missions in the country.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai, which are leading the Yoga Day activities for the fifth year, said they have received the support of the UAE authorities in all the emirates to host the event.

In Abu Dhabi, the event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park at 7pm on June 20. Free entry, parking, yoga mats and yoga T-shirts would be provided to all the participants on first come basis.

Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, would be the chief guest, announced Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

International Day of Yoga in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Thanking the UAE authorities and the community for their support, the ambassador urged everyone — Emiratis as well as the expat population — to turn out in huge numbers.

During the celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol will be followed with other yoga demonstrations by yoga enthusiasts from different countries. The demonstrations will be followed by a cultural programme. The embassy will also be celebrating Yoga Day on June 28 at the Jahili Public Park in Al Ain.

In the run-up to the event, photo shoots of yoga enthusiast performing yoga at iconic locations of Abu Dhabi; Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum were organised with the support of Department of Culture, Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold the main event at Zabeel Park in Dubai at6.30pm on June 21 (Friday), the Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul announced. There will be free entry through Gate 3.

International Day of Yoga at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Competitions and prizes

Apart from the Common Yoga Protocol, the event will see competitions on yoga postures. Winners will be rewarded with exciting prizes, Vipul said. There will also be a raffle draw for all the participants. Two lucky winners will be given return tickets to India by Air India.

The Dubai event is being organised in association with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sports Council.

In Sharjah, the event will be held in the International Cricket Stadium at 6pm on June 21.

Community organisation Ekata and FOI events are organising the event with the support of the Sharjah Sports Council.

In Ajman, the Indian Association Ajman is hosting the event at the association’s premises at 6pm on June 21.

In Umm Al Quwain, the celebrations will be held at Etihad Hall at 11am on June 22 in association with the Department of Tourism and Archaeology.